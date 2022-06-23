Wolfe analyst Michael Zaremski on Thursday has upped MetLife (NYSE:MET) to Outperform from Peer Perform as the life and health insurer stands to benefit from rising interest rates.

MetLife (MET) is rising 1.4% in premarket trading.

If history serves as any guide, life insurers are positively correlated with interest rates as the firms generally reinvest policyholders' premiums into bond vehicles. That allows life insurers to profit from a rising interest rate environment.

Overall, "we view MET risk-adjusted free cash flow outlook as most attractive relative to valuation, and think the company is best positioned to benefit from a higher interest rates + lower equity markets set up," Zaremski wrote in a note.

SA's Quant Rating, though, screens MetLife (MET) as a Hold with the poorest mark in valuation. But The Average Wall Street Analyst views the stock as a Buy (7 Strong Buy, 8 Buy, 1 Hold, 1 Sell).

Separately, shares of The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) are drifting down 0.8% as Wolfe downgrades the property and casualty insurer to Peer Perform from Outperform "given a shrinking rate/loss assumption spread in its key Business Insurance segment, and a P/E valuation that is in excess of most Commercial peers," Zaremski explained.

In addition, 15 analysts have downwardly revised Travelers' (TRV) EPS for the upcoming quarter, while just two analysts upwardly revised EPS. On the top-line front, eight analysts upwardly revised the company's Q2 revenue vs. 0 down revisions.

Previously, (May 24) Citigroup named MetLife, Voya among top picks in new coverage of insurers.