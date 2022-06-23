Evaxion Biotech to advance DNA vaccine into non-small cell lung cancer indication

Jun. 23, 2022 8:40 AM ETEvaxion Biotech A/S (EVAX)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor

Medical Illustration showing lung cancer or bronchial carcinoma. 3d illustration

Mohammed Haneefa Nizamudeen/iStock via Getty Images

  • Evaxion Biotech (EVAX) will advance DNA vaccine candidate EVX-03, under investigation for multiple cancer, for non-small cell lung cancer.
  • The company expects a regulatory filing in this indication for a phase 1/2a trial in the second half of the year.
  • Evaxion (EVAX) said that EVX-03 utilizes an antigen-presenting cell targeting unit which has demonstrated significant tumor reduction at very low doses in preclinical models.
  • Evaxion (EVAX) recently secured $40M in financing from a private equity firm.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.