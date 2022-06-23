Evaxion Biotech to advance DNA vaccine into non-small cell lung cancer indication
Jun. 23, 2022 8:40 AM ETEvaxion Biotech A/S (EVAX)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Evaxion Biotech (EVAX) will advance DNA vaccine candidate EVX-03, under investigation for multiple cancer, for non-small cell lung cancer.
- The company expects a regulatory filing in this indication for a phase 1/2a trial in the second half of the year.
- Evaxion (EVAX) said that EVX-03 utilizes an antigen-presenting cell targeting unit which has demonstrated significant tumor reduction at very low doses in preclinical models.
- Evaxion (EVAX) recently secured $40M in financing from a private equity firm.