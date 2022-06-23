FTX U.S. head calls for more regulation after crypto's 'time for extreme experimentation'

Brett Harrison, the head of U.S. operations for cryptocurrency exchange FTX (FTT-USD), called for additional government regulation on Thursday following a "time for extreme experimentation" in the crypto space, which has led to a series of high-profile meltdowns lately.

"That's why it's so important to get proper regulation, especially in the U.S., so that we can remove a lot of these kinds of actors from the system that are doing things that ultimately bring a lot more risk to the system," the President of FTX U.S. told CNBC.

Harrison added that a more rigorous regulatory framework would allow for the creation of the "mature industry that we think is possible with crypto."

Harrison's comments came amid a sharp downdraft in the crypto market, with Bitcoin (BTC-USD) spending time below $20K in the last few days after hitting a level near $69K last year. At the same time, top names like Ethereum (ETH-USD), Solana (SOL-USD) and Litecoin (LTC-USD) have suffered massive declines as well.

Meanwhile, the industry has suffered several widely publicized failures in recent weeks, including Luna (LUNA-USD) and Celsius (CEL-USD).

For his part, Harrison predicted that the overall crypto market would recover from its recent declines.

"Hopefully, one thing we'll get from this current crypto winter is coming out much stronger, with better risk management and more reliable systems," he said.

Arguing that crypto investors have "a short-term memory for these kinds of events," Harrison contended that the "enormous" amount of venture capital pouring into the industry will "bolster the ecosystem" and "eventually bring the world back."

For more on the state of crypto, see why Seeking Alpha contributor Richard Durant calls the current environment "Bitcoin's first real macro challenge."