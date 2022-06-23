Splash Beverage enters agreement to acquire 80% of Pulpoloco Sangria
Jun. 23, 2022 8:41 AM ETSplash Beverage Group, Inc. (SBEV)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Splash Beverage Group (NYSE:SBEV) has signed an agreement to acquire 80% of Pulpoloco Sangria in a transaction that will give Splash control over the manufacturing and distribution of Pulpoloco.
- Splash announced that Pulpoloco’s founder Paul Daman will also be joining the Splash team and will manage the international business for Pulpoloco and other Splash brands as well.
- “In addition to bringing Pulpoloco entirely under the Splash roof, we will benefit from the additional layer of margin and increase our global footprint and revenue.” Robert Nistico, Splash Beverage Group’s Chairman and CEO.
- Splash expects to complete the transaction by the end of August.
- SBEV +6.10% premarket to $2.26.