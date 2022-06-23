Cuentas stock jumps 5% after fintech business expands to Mexico
Jun. 23, 2022 8:41 AM ETCuentas Inc. (CUEN)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Cuentas (NASDAQ:CUEN) announced Thursday the expansion of its operations internationally with the launch of its digital payment solutions in Mexico.
- The company said consumers in Mexico will be able to start requesting funds via Cuentas LATAM later this year from Cuentas USA mobile app.
- "Globally, around 1.7 billion adults remain unbanked,” says Arik Maimon, founder and Executive Chairman of Cuentas. "In Latin America, less than half of the population has access to financial products. With borderless services, Cuentas and Cuentas LATAM provide comprehensive banking solutions for remittance customers and underserved populations around the world," he continued.
- Stock is up 5% in premarket trading.
