Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) shares rose on Thursday as investment firm Bank of America raised its third-quarter earnings estimates and said that theme park attendance is "resilient," even despite the concerns over the broader economy.

Analyst Jessica Reif Ehrlich, who has a buy rating on Disney (DIS) shares and a $122 price target, noted that visitors are "rarely" canceling trips once they are booked and the company's recent decision to cancel annual passes as Disneyland is a "positive indicator for booking trends and overall demand."

The company is also being helped out by a return of international visitors, which could help offset any potential weakness from U.S. consumers.

Looking ahead to the third-quarter, Reif Ehrlich raised her earnings estimates to 61 cents per share, up from a previous estimate of 57 cents, and EBIT estimates to $3.16B "due to lower projected [direct-to-consumer] losses relative to our prior expectations."

She also bumped up parks revenue estimates to $6.75B from $6.66B due to the aforementioned strength in the segment.

Disney (DIS) shares gained 0.5% to $94 in premarket trading.

In addition, Reif Ehrlich noted that Disney (DIS) launched its Disney+ streaming service in more than 40 countries this quarter, which is likely to help "drive an acceleration in sequential FY3Q net adds."

The recent passing of Indian Premier League cricket rights and longer-term subscriber forecasts for Disney+ could be the key concerns over the near-term, the analyst conceded, but the costs for IPL rights were viewed as "elevated" and there is more of a focus on profitability than on subscribers.

Other near-term catalysts that could move the stock higher are continued strength in theme parks, continued rollouts of its direct-to-consumer subscriptions, along with the roll-out of the ad-supported subscription, as well as sports betting optionality at ESPN.

Disney's (DIS) latest Pixar move, Lightyear, underperformed expectations at the box office this past weekend, coming in second place behind the latest installment in the Jurassic World trilogy.