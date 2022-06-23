Kroger raises dividend by 24% to $0.26
- Kroger (NYSE:KR) declares $0.26/share quarterly dividend, 23.8% increase from prior dividend of $0.21.
- Forward yield 2.2%
- Payable Sept. 1; for shareholders of record Aug. 15; ex-div Aug. 12.
- "This dividend increase reflects the Board of Directors' confidence in our strategy of Leading with Fresh, Accelerating with Digital," said Rodney McMullen, Kroger's Chairman and CEO. "Our business continues to generate strong and consistent free cash flow and has proven to be resilient in a variety of operating environments. The strength of our balance sheet provides significant financial flexibility to continue to invest in our business to drive growth. Looking ahead, we are well positioned to deliver total shareholder returns of 8 – 11% over time."