Southwest Airlines gains after Raymond James says demand trends still look strong

Raymond James upgraded Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) to a Strong Buy rating in a one-notch bump from its prior rating of Outperform,

Analyst Savanthi Syth and team discount media reports about consumers rethinking travel plans, noting that U.S. airlines are not seeing any softening of strong demand and yields yet.

"We believe part of this resiliency is due to supply lagging demand by a meaningful margin. Notably, following a string of upward guidance revisions this quarter, Southwest only reiterated its May 26 outlook this week. However, revenue trends are exiting 2Q22 at a higher rate. For example, Southwest managed business revenue continues to improve sequentially with 2Q22 expected at (20)-(25)% y/3y, including (31)% in April and (23)% in May."

Southwest Airlines (LUV) is due to report earnings around the last week of July. The carrier has topped revenue expectations in four straight quarters.

Shares of LUV rose 1.79% premarket on Thursday to $36.33 vs. the 52-week trading range of $34.37 to $56.33.