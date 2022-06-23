Johnson Controls to bring zero trust cybersecurity to connected buildings worldwide with the acquisition of Tempered Networks
Jun. 23, 2022 8:48 AM ETJohnson Controls International plc (JCI)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Johnson Controls (NYSE:JCI) acquired zero trust cybersecurity provider – Tempered Networks, based in Seattle, Washington.
- Tempered Networks has created 'Airwall' technology. It uses software-defined perimeters to create secure communications enabling micro-segmentation of building networks and granular access control and authentication that fortifies critical data and services
- The acquisition builds on the previously announced selection of the company as a core component of Johnson Controls OpenBlue platform and services.
- "Digital transformation is the primary way we'll make the world's buildings more autonomous and resilient. Being acquired by Johnson Controls allows us to fully integrate our Airwall technology into their software stack, providing an advanced security platform for a range of edge to cloud applications. Our ambition, now that we're part of Johnson Controls, is that building systems everywhere can be managed from anywhere and remain secure from cyber threats." said Bryan Skene, CTO, Tempered Networks.