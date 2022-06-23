Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) +1.6% pre-market on Thursday after saying Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) installed the company's fuel cells to cut emissions at its Italian headquarters and manufacturing center in Maranello, Italy.

Bloom (BE) said the partnership with Ferrari marks its entry into the European market and is the first step toward potentially larger projects between the two companies.

The 1 MW installation will provide ~5% of the energy needed at the Ferrari (RACE) headquarters and are expected to cut gas requirements by ~20% from the combined heat and power system currently in use while also lowering emissions.

Ferrari, which has set a goal of achieving carbon neutrality in manufacturing by 2030, announced plans last week to turn its factory into a hub for battery-powered car production.