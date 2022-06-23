BIT Mining to raise $16M in equity offering
Jun. 23, 2022 8:54 AM ETBIT Mining Limited (BTCM)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor1 Comment
- BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) announced Thursday a direct stock offering of its 16M American Depositary Shares ((ADSs)) with equivalent number of Series A and Series B warrants at a combined price of $1 per ADS.
- Series A warrants have got an exercise price of $1.10 per ADS within the expiry of its 5-year term while Series B warrants are exercisable at $1 within 2.5 years.
- The cryptocurrency mining company said it intends to use the net proceeds to invest in mining machines, build new data centers, expand infrastructure, and improve working capital position.
- Closing of the offering is expected on June 27, 2022.
- Stock is down 41% in premarket trading to trade at $0.70.
