Charles River, Ziphius team up to make saRNA-based vaccine
Jun. 23, 2022
- Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) and Ziphius Vaccines signed an agreement to make starting materials for early-stage clinical supply of plasmid DNA for drug substance manufacturing.
- Ziphius Vaccines is developing a proprietary self-amplifying mRNA (saRNA) technology platform combined with lipid formulations for delivery. The saRNA mechanism leads to prolonged protein expression levels at lower doses compared to conventional mRNA, Charles River said in a June 23 press release.
- Charles River added that plasmid DNA is a critical starting material in developing many advanced therapies. The collaboration will use the company's expertise in GMP and high quality plasmid DNA production which will benefit Ziphius with accelerated timelines without compromising on quality.
- "Charles River’s expertise in plasmid manufacturing made them the best partner for this stage of our saRNA manufacturing program," said Ziphius CEO Chris Cardon.