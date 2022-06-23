Mullen Automotive highlights progress made in key areas

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) issued an update to shareholders in which it broke down some its recent milestones.

The company noted that its solid-state polymer battery cell was successfully tested for the second time at Battery Innovation Center in Indiana. This follow-up testing from an accredited facility is said to show promise for solid-state polymer cell technology when scaled to the vehicle pack level and used in EVs.

Mullen Automotive (MULN) also delivered its first EV van in May under a pilot program to a telecommunications provider in the Southeastern part of the U.S.

Mullen expects to join the Russell 2000 and 3000 Indexes on June 27 after the market opens.

On the balance sheet, the company reached an agreement to secure $275M in additional funding. If shareholder approval is obtained, it is anticipated that a portion of the funding will be used for the EV Cargo Van Class 1-4 program, the FIVE EV Crossover and the FIVE RS high-performance vehicle program development.

Shares of MULN rose 1.88% premarket on Thursday to $1.63 vs. the 52-week trading range of $0.52 to $15.89.