electroCore announces listing transfer to the Nasdaq Capital Market
Jun. 23, 2022 8:57 AM ETelectroCore, Inc. (ECOR)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) received Nasdaq approval to transfer the listing of its common stock from the Nasdaq Global Select Market to the Nasdaq Capital Market.
- The company's common stock will continue to be traded under the symbol "ECOR" and trading of its common stock will be unaffected by this transfer.
- The transfer will be effective as of the opening of business on June 23, 2022.
- The company had previously disclosed receiving Nasdaq notification on December 20, 2021 over minimum price deficiency.
- The company was given a period of 180 calendar days, or until June 20, 2022, to regain compliance and in response the company submitted an application to transfer its listing from the Nasdaq Global Select Market to the Nasdaq Capital Market.