In starting new coverage on 24 REIT stocks and one real estate operating company, Credit Suisse analyst Tayo Okusanya rated WeWork (NYSE:WE) at Outperform as the flexible work space company "is well positioned to take advantage of the structural demand drivers for the flex office industry, as we view Work From Home as a long-tailed overhang to demand for traditional office space." The stock is gaining 5.7% in Thursday premarket trading.

He expects free cash flow to turn positive in Q3 2023 and accelerate in 2024 as capital expenditures on physical sites declines and the company's growth strategy shifts from capex-intensive traditional leases to asset-light deals, which require significantly less or no capex.

The company's first-mover advantage and global scale also works in its favor, Okusanya said. He sees operating leverage as key to WeWork (WE) achieving profitability, "driven by declining SG&A ($50M annual savings target), normalizing location opex (renegotiating lease terms), and an end to restructuring costs ($50M-$100M remaining)."

The analyst's Outperform rating clashes with Seeking Alpha's quant system, which has a Strong Sell on the stock due to weak profitability and EPS revision scores. By contrast, SA Authors' average rating is Hold. Meanwhile, the average Wall Street analyst rating stands at Strong Buy.

