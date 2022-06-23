Steelcase shares jumped on Thursday after reporting a lighter-than-expected loss on Wednesday evening.

The Michigan-based office furniture manufacturer posted a non-GAAP loss of $0.05 per share, alongside a 33.1% rise in revenue to $740.7M for the first quarter. Those figures bested estimates by $0.13 and $49.76M, respectively.

"We're pleased with our revenue growth of 33 percent, which was better than expected due to stronger incoming orders and improved order fulfillment from the adjustments we've made to mitigate the impact of supply chain disruptions," CEO Sara Armbruster said. "In each of the most recent eight months of reported data, our year-over-year order growth in the Americas has outpaced our industry, and our EMEA segment has continued to deliver strong growth for the past five quarters."

Management added that strong sales are slated to continue, bolstered by a hefty backlog of customer orders totaling approximately $927M that has stacked up amid supply chain disruptions. Still, these supply chain problems are expected to persist and will present their own set of problems to sales growth in coming quarters.

Another issue was found in gross margin compression, which fell 190 basis points compared to 2021 as inflationary pressures weighed on results. To counteract this issue, management CFO Dave Sylvester advised that further action will be taken in terms of pricing.

"Inflationary pressures continued to grow this quarter across a number of commodities, and we responded by announcing our fifth price increase over the past 16 months, to be effective in July," he said. "In addition, we recently announced a surcharge in the Americas in response to rapidly increasing costs of petroleum-based products, freight and delivery, and we have been slowing incremental spending to help offset some of the cost-price timing lag."

Amid this action, the company expects second quarter earnings per share to turn positive, reaching a range of between $0.11 to $0.15 on an adjusted basis. Full year revenue, meanwhile, is anticipated to be in the range of $875 to $900M.

Shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) surged after reporting the results on Wednesday evening before moderating gains to about a 3% jump in Thursday’s premarket.

