The Very Good Food Company announces agreement with Meijer
Jun. 23, 2022 8:59 AM ETThe Very Good Food Company Inc. (VGFC)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- The Very Good Food Co. (NASDAQ:VGFC) has announced an increased U.S. retail expansion via a new agreement with superstore chain Meijer.
- Meijer's robust Midwest presence represents significant progress towards VERY GOOD's objective to extend its brand and offer products in every major city across the U. S.
- VERY GOOD's Original Ribz and Very Good Steak are included in the agreement with Meijer and will initially be offered at 180 locations.
- "Considering Meijer's sizable, loyal customer base and significant Midwest reach, we view this as an ideal opportunity to generate new customer adoption". said Mathew Hall, Interim Co-CEO with VERY GOOD.
- VGFC +11.15% premarket to $0.29.