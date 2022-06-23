SilverBow Resources extends revolving credit facility and increased borrowing base
Jun. 23, 2022 8:59 AM ETSilverBow Resources, Inc. (SBOW)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) has received bank approval to extend the maturity of the credit facility to October 2026, increase the borrowing base from $525M to $775M.
- Also, reduce the interest rate margin for amounts outstanding, amongst other things, in connection with SilverBow’s two recent strategic acquisitions including the oil and gas assets of SandPoint Operating, a subsidiary of SandPoint Resources in May 2022 and Sundance.
- The amended credit facility and borrowing base increase will go into effect with the closing the company’s previously announced acquisition of substantially all of the oil and gas assets from Sundance Energy.