Jun. 23, 2022

  • Nasdaq Stock Market LLC notified Fangdd Network Group (NASDAQ:DUO) that the company has regained compliance with the stock exchange's minimum bid price requirement.
  • The stock exchange had notified DUO about non-compliance  on Jan. 4 as the bid price of its American depositary shares had closed below $1.00 per share for 30 consecutive business days.
  • The Chinese investment holding company changed the ratio of the shares representing class A ordinary shares from 1 share representing 25 class A ordinary shares to 1 share representing 375 class A ordinary shares, effective Jun. 7.
