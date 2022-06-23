Nasdaq notifies Fangdd Network on compliance regain with minimum bid price requirement
Jun. 23, 2022 9:03 AM ETFangdd Network Group Ltd. (DUO)By: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor
- Nasdaq Stock Market LLC notified Fangdd Network Group (NASDAQ:DUO) that the company has regained compliance with the stock exchange's minimum bid price requirement.
- The stock exchange had notified DUO about non-compliance on Jan. 4 as the bid price of its American depositary shares had closed below $1.00 per share for 30 consecutive business days.
- The Chinese investment holding company changed the ratio of the shares representing class A ordinary shares from 1 share representing 25 class A ordinary shares to 1 share representing 375 class A ordinary shares, effective Jun. 7.
- Shares were trading +4.78% pre-market.
- Source: Press Release