Anavex gains as Berenberg launches coverage with Buy rating
Jun. 23, 2022 9:05 AM ETAnavex Life Sciences Corp. (AVXL)
- Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) added ~5% in the pre-market Thursday after Berenberg initiated the coverage on the clinical-stage biotech with a Buy recommendation noting the underappreciated potential of a central nervous system medication.
- The company “is developing a therapeutic that may protect and restore brain cells, which is key to being able to treat brain diseases” including Rett syndrome, Alzheimer’s disease and Parkinson’s, the analyst Caroline Palomeque wrote. The price target of $33 per share implies a premium of ~249% to the last close.
- In 2H 2022, Anavex (AVXL) expects to disclose topline data for its lead drug candidate ANAVEX 2-73 from a Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease and a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for children with Rett syndrome.
- The company has completed a Phase 2 proof-of-concept study for ANAVEX 2-73 in Parkinson’s disease dementia. A meeting with the FDA is expected this year to discuss a Parkinson’s disease program for ANAVEX 2-73, including a pivotal Phase 3 study.