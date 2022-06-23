Gilead's Hepcludex achieves primary endpoint in late-stage trial for hepatitis D
Jun. 23, 2022 9:14 AM ETGilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Gilead Sciences' (NASDAQ:GILD) Hepcludex (bulevirtide) achieved its primary endpoint at 48 weeks in a phase 3 trial for chronic hepatitis D.
- At week 48, those who received Hepcludex at either 2 mg or 10 mg once daily achieved a significantly greater combined virological and biochemical response (45% and 48%, respectively) compared to those who did not receive the therapy.
- The U.S. FDA has granted Breakthrough Therapy and Orphan Drug designations to Hepcludex.
- Gilead submitted a Biologics License Application to the FDA in Q4 2021. Hepcludex has Conditional Marketing Authorization in the EU.
