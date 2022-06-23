Academy Sports and Outdoors launches a new men's activewear line
Jun. 23, 2022 9:12 AM ETAcademy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (ASO)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) has announced the launch of its newest private label men's activewear brand, Right of Way.
- Its a versatile collection, which delivers style and comfort for leisure or work through intentional design, is now available online and in all 260 Academy stores.
- The color palette allows shoppers to create custom looks for any occasion from their favorite pieces.
- "R.O.W. provides the guy on the go with a collection of athletic-inspired essentials that seamlessly integrates into his lifestyle from workday to weekend and everything in between," said Eli Getson, Senior VP and General Merchandising Manager of Apparel at Academy.