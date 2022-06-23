EU commercial vehicle registration down 17.7% in May, decline in van sales negatively affected the overall performance
- New commercial vehicle registrations in the European Union fell 17.7% to 136,410 units in May, followed by 27.1% decline in April, led by decline in van sales.
- On YTD basis, demand for commercial vehicles in the EU decreased by 19.8% to 673,095 units, with the substantial drops in March and April weighing heavily on the year-to-date performance.
- All key EU markets recorded double-digit losses, with Spain witnessing the sharpest fall -29.3% for the month.
- New light commercial vehicles dipped 22.1% to 108,355 units.
- New heavy commercial vehicles up 8% Y/Y to 21,896 units.
- New medium and heavy commercial vehicles +3.6% to 25,603 units.
- New medium and heavy buses & coaches grew 32.8% to 2,452 units.
- On YTD basis, EU sales of new buses and coaches expanded by 5.6%.
- A quick look at past 12 months' trend:
