Cvent to enter Russell 2000 Index
Jun. 23, 2022 9:13 AM ETCvent Holding Corp. (CVT)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Cvent (NASDAQ:CVT) to be added to the Russell 2000 Index at the conclusion of the 2022 Russell indexes annual reconstitution, effective after the US market opens on June 27, 2022.
- “We are proud of Cvent’s inclusion in the Russell 2000 Index. This recognition is a testament to Cvent’s strong fundamentals and business performance, and further underscores our role as a long-time leader in our space. We believe our successful pivot during the pandemic accelerated our leadership position as we developed the technology our customers needed to deliver more impactful digital event experiences across their Total Event Program. As we look ahead, we’re excited to build on the momentum we see in the return of in-person events, while creating more value for our customers and investors with an innovative and robust platform to power events of all types and formats.” said CEO and Founder Reggie Aggarwal