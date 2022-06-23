B. Riley analyst Lucas Pipes on Thursday has cut Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) to Neutral from Buy due to lower bitcoin (BTC-USD) prices as well as repeated delays in the energization of miners in Texas.

Amid high volatility in crypto prices, Marathon Digital's (MARA) bitcoin (BTC-USD) mining production has also slowed in recent months due to maintenance issues at its data center in Hardin, Montana alongside delays in miners getting installed at its Texas facilities. In fact, mining growth for Marathon and its peer Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) softened the most in May.

Marathon Digital (MARA) "continues to face maintenance issues related to power generation at its Hardin, MT facility, which has proven to be a major drag on production from miners currently online," Pipes wrote in a note.

Note that during Q3, Marathon Digital (MARA) is planning to move its mining operations out of Hardin to more eco-friendly energy sources, with a goal of being 100% carbon neutral by the end of 2022.

Overall, Pipes is estimating a hash rate of 9.7 exahash per second (EH/s) with a mining fleet of 87K machines, "a more conservative ramp than company guidance," as per the note. He also thinks Marathon Digital (MARA) won't be able to reach its early-2023 target of 23.3 EH/s until Q3 2023.

On the flip side, the analyst believes Riot Blockchain (RIOT) is best-positioned to withstand crypto volatility as it "currently holds no debt, has long-term access to relatively cheap power, and is already operating at scale."

