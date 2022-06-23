Seanergy Maritime to acquire modern Capesize vessel from Japanese firm
Jun. 23, 2022 9:19 AM ETSeanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP)USEABy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) said Thursday it will acquire a modern Capesize vessel from a major Japanese firm.
- The vessel will substitute SHIP's oldest vessel - M/V Gloriuship - which will be spun-off under United Maritime (USEA) and will benefit SHIP's average fleet age and operating margin.
- The Capesize vessel, which will be renamed M/V Honorship, has a cargo-carrying capacity of ~180K dwt.
- The vessel, which is expected to be delivered this month, will be funded through cash on hand and a committed senior credit facility.
- M/V Honorship has been fixed at an index-linked rate at a significant premium over the Baltic Capesize Index for a period employment of ~20-24 months with NYK Lines, SHIP's existing charterer.
- Under the time charter, SHIP has the option to convert the daily hire from index-linked to fixed for a minimum period of 2 months to a maximum of 12 months based on the same premium over the prevailing Capesize FFA curve.
- The time charter will begin promptly, once the customary handover process is finalized.
- SHIP stock rose 4.1% premarket following the announcement.