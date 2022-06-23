EV maker Phoenix Motor stock rallies for second day, up 35%

Jun. 23, 2022

EV maker Phoenix Motor (NASDAQ:PEV) stock shot up 35% in pre-market trading on Thursday after closing 71% higher on Wednesday.

Shares of the electric vehicle, charger and powertrain maker recently changed hands at $7.80, up 35%, at approximately 9:00 a.m. ET. The stock closed at $5.83 on Wednesday, up 71% from the previous session.

The company went public on June 8 following a downsized $16M initial public offering, pricing 2.1M shares at $7.50 per share.

Phoenix (PEV) is a spinout of SPI Energy (SPI).

