CNS Pharma rises 36% as U.S. FDA gives nod for deadly brain cancer therapy trial
Jun. 23, 2022 9:21 AM ETCNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CNSP)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP) is trading 36% higher said on Thursday it had received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for its ongoing global study testing the efficacy and safety of Berubicin compared with chemotherapy drug Lomustine to treat recurrent glioblastoma multiforme (GBM), an aggressive type of brain cancer.
- CNSP expanded eligibility for patients who have received multiple therapies as first line therapy for GBM.
- The pivotal trial is a multicenter, open-label study in adult patients with recurrent GBM after failure of standard first-line therapy.
- The company continues to enroll patients for the trial with 19 clinical trial sites open to-date, and an additional 42 sites selected across the U.S., Italy, France, Spain, and Switzerland.
- The main goal of the study is the overall survival (OS) and the statistical significant improvement compared to a randomized control arm.
- Results from the trial will compare Berubicin to a current standard of care - Lomustine, with a 2 to 1 randomization of patients to receive either Berubicin or Lomustine, the company said.
- The FDA has also granted CNSP Fast Track Designation for Berubicin.