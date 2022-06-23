Altamira gains after enrollment update on trial for COVID-19 nasal spray
Jun. 23, 2022 9:22 AM ETAltamira Therapeutics Ltd. (CYTO)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Commercial-stage pharma Altamira Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTO) added ~8% in the pre-market Thursday after the company announced that its clinical trial designed to evaluate Bentrio nasal spray in COVID-19 met the enrollment target ahead of the schedule.
- The randomized, placebo controlled study, COVAMID, was designed to recruit 136 subjects to evaluate the potential of Bentrio in reducing the COVID-19 viral load in the nose, severity of signs and symptoms and hospital admissions.
- If an interim analysis indicates that the trial has met the initial assumptions for the statistical powering, Altamira (CYTO) expects to disclose the topline data from COVAMID in 3Q 2022.
- "After having already demonstrated Bentrio's effectiveness and utility in several clinical studies in allergic rhinitis, this is a significant milestone in our clinical development of Bentrio in viral infections,” Chief Executive Thomas Meyer remarked.
- In May, Altamira (CYTO) announced that officials in North Macedonia approved the expansion of the COVAMID trial.