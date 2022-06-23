Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) shares rose on Thursday as investment firm Goldman Sachs started coverage on the cloud computing company, noting the stock could see a healthy return from current levels.

Analyst Gabriela Borges started coverage on Veeva Systems (VEEV) shares with a buy rating and a $253 price target, implying 35% upside from current levels, noting it is viewed as a "long-term compounder" due to its competitive moat and exposure to technology adoption in life sciences

"We believe the company is successfully leveraging its dominant position in [customer relationship management] to cross-sell [customer relationship management] add-ons and finance its efforts to expand into software for R&D use cases, where we expect to see increasing momentum over the next 2 years," Borges wrote in a note to clients, adding the risk of pharmaceutical companies reducing their sales is likely already priced into the stock.

Veeva Systems (VEEV) shares gained nearly 3% to $193 in premarket trading on Thursday.

In addition, Borges notes that Veeva Systems (VEEV) shares have underperformed their peers by roughly 16% since the company announced this change and 2022 sales estimates have been flat, compared to positive revisions for its peers.

Some medium-term drivers of the stock include commercial products Crossix and Data Cloud in the Commercial segment, along with clinical data management suite product cycle with some wins from large pharmaceutical companies.

"Our bottom-up analysis of sales and marketing spend at pharma companies suggests limited year to year volatility; and while R&D trends are more negative, Veeva has low penetration today and can benefit from secular growth," Borges added.

Earlier this month, Veeva Systems (VEEV) posted better-than-expected Q1 revenue and profit and forecast full year profit in-line with estimates, as the company benefitted from higher subscriptions.