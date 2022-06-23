Micro-cap BioVie rises after getting back patent protection for its ascites treatment

Jun. 23, 2022

  • BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI) on Thursday said it had won a patent for its ascites medicine BIV201 which was expected to cover treatment with it in the U.S. until 2036.
  • BIVI stock gained 7.1% to $1.80 in premarket trading.
  • The U.S. Patent & Trademark Office (USPTO) issued BIVI a patent covering the use of terlipressin monotherapy to treat ascites patients who have not progressed to hepatorenal syndrome.
  • Ascites is the painful swelling of the abdomen due to the accumulation of fluid caused by advanced liver cirrhosis.
  • BIVI's BIV201 is a continuous infusion of terlipressin, which is a common medication not available in the U.S. or Japan to treat complications related to liver cirrhosis.
  • The USPTO's action restored U.S. patent protection for BIV201, which had previously been lost due to a challenge to a related patent by another company.
  • BIV201 has an orphan drug designation, and the company has an ongoing phase 2b trial evaluating the efficacy of BIV201 with standard-of-care compared to standard-of-care alone for the treatment of refractory ascites in the home care setting.
