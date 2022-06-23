Bank of America analyst Lisa Lewandowski reduces her price target for Altria (NYSE:MO) as regulatory issues related to JUUL weigh on shares.

“We anticipated such a move by the FDA given the JUUL’s previous behavior (i.e. marketing of the product on social media such as Instagram, which attracted youth to its product) despite moves in recent years to reset its business and corporate citizenship,” she wrote in a research note. “Until we know further, we will not know why the FDA has denied JUUL’s application, but we believe it is most likely youth-specific issues.”

Lewandowski nonetheless expects an appeal to come if such a ban is enacted as key competitors like British American Tobacco (BTI) and Japan Tobacco (OTCPK:JAPAY) have been granted US market access. Additionally, Imperial Brands’ (OTCQX:IMBBY) blu product is presently appealing a market denial order akin to the one reportedly facing JUUL. Still, such legal action will take time and will leave products off of shelves for a prolonged period.

“While MO will likely continue to be a steady earnings performer, with pricing growth, limited input inflation and margin expansion, we are more cautious on prospects for its share price performance in 2022 as we anticipate regulatory news flow could be an overhang,” Lewandowski concluded. “We reiterate our Neutral rating, given regulatory uncertainty, higher fuel prices and overall inflation on consumer goods, which may weigh on combustible volumes.”

Alongside the reiteration of her “Neutral” rating, she assigned a $50 price target to shares, reined in from a prior target of $58. She explained that the new price objective implies a PE of 9.7x 2023 EPS, down from the previous expectation of 11.2x prior to the news.

To be sure, the ban is not anticipated to impact Altria’s (MO) dividend, a crucial factor for investors in the name. Instead, Lewandowski expects another dividend hike to come in August.

