Valneva adds 32% on European recommendation for COVID-19 shot
Jun. 23, 2022 9:37 AM ETValneva SE (VALN)DVAXBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN) climbed ~32% in the morning hours Thursday after the French biotech announced that an expert panel of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) recommended the marketing authorization for its COVID-19 vaccine.
- EMA’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use has endorsed the inactivated whole-virus COVID-19 vaccine candidate, VLA2001 for primary vaccination in those aged 18 to 50 years.
- The European Commission (EC) is expected to review the CHMP decision shortly for a final decision on marketing authorization.
- If cleared, VLA2001 will be the first COVID-19 shot to receive standard marketing authorization in Europe, the company said.
- VLA2001 is designed to use the CpG 1018 adjuvant, supplied by the U.S. biotech Dynavax Technologies (DVAX).
- “We are pleased that the CHMP has recommended VLA2001, the only inactivated COVID-19 vaccine candidate in Europe, for full marketing authorization and are now looking forward to receiving marketing authorization from the EC,” Valneva (VALN) Chief Executive Thomas Lingelbach added.
Early this week, Pfizer (PFE) bought ~8% stake in the company to support its collaboration for a vaccine against Lyme Disease.