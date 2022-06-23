New York City REIT announces 140K square feet of new and renewed leases

Jun. 23, 2022 9:38 AM ETNew York City REIT, Inc. (NYC)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • New York City REIT (NYSE:NYC) has executed one new lease and three lease renewals in its pure-play New York City portfolio.
  • A new, 4,700 square foot lease with a five-year term was signed at 9 Times Square, replacing former Knotel space.
  • In addition, NYC executed three long-term renewals: two fifteen-year leases with entities controlled by City Parking and one 10-year lease renewal with the Government Services Administration.
  • The GSA and parking garage leases commence on or before July 1, 2022, and the lease at 9 Times Square is expected to commence on August 1, 2022.
  • The lease terms include $4.2M in annualized, straight-line rent and almost 12 years of weighted-average lease term.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.