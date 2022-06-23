Applied UV receives order from Cannabis firm for air purification technology

Jun. 23, 2022 9:40 AM ETApplied UV, Inc. (AUVI)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
  • Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI) said on Thursday its subsidiary SteriLumen had received an order from Tru Infusion for its proprietary, Airoclean 420 by SteriLumen air purification technology.
  • The company's air purification solution which was originally developed for NASA and is listed as an FDA Class II Medical utilizes a combination of photo-catalytic oxidation.
  • Tru Infusion is a cannabis retailer with 79 locations throughout the Arizona state.
  • The process destroys all carbon-based molecular air borne pathogens that pass through the chamber, which could negatively impact the pre and post-harvest facilities where inventories are grown and stored.
