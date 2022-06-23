Bank of America invests in alternative investment platform iCapital

Jun. 23, 2022

  • Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) has taken a stake in iCapital, an alternative investment platform for asset and wealth management industries, according to a release dated Thursday. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
  • iCapital, which has been a partner of BofA since 2018, will use the proceeds to keep building out the technical capabilities of its platform that supports over $130B in assets, as per the release.
  • The move followed iCapital's move in 2019 to acquire BofA's alternative investment feeder fund operations. That allowed the megabank to streamline fund operations and administrative services for Merrill and Private Bank advisors.
  • More recently, the startup had also bought Stifel Financial's (NYSE:SF) Feeder Fund platform back in March.
