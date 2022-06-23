Stereotaxis stock rises as B Riley begins coverage with Buy

Stereotaxis (NYSE:STXS) stock rose ~7% June 23 after B. Riley started coverage of the robotic system maker with a Buy rating and a $6 price target.

The rating is in contrast to the SA Quant Rating of Strong Sell, which takes in to accounts factors such as Profitability and Growth, among other things. This also contrasts with the average Wall Street Analysts' Rating of Strong Buy, wherein five out of six analysts have given it a Strong Buy rating.

YTD, Stereotaxis stock has declined ~68%, which is more than its peer Apollo Endosurgery which has fallen ~55%, while another Sensus Healthcare has risen ~10% YTD. See the chart here.

B. Riley Analyst Neil Chatterji called Stereotaxis a "reaccelerating growth story" on the back of the company's robotic navigation technology in endovascular intervention, a RMN catheter launch in the EU in 2023 and the 'next growth wave' from STXS robotic system pipeline.

The company develops robotic magnetic navigation (RMN) systems which helps physicians to complete complex interventional procedures by providing image-guided delivery of catheters and guidewires through blood vessels to treatment sites.

Chairman and CEO David Fischel said during its May 10 Q1 earnings call that the company was compiling all information for a CE Mark submission for its MAGIC catheter, specifically the proprietary RF ablation catheter that it is developing, and was hopeful for a commercial launch in Europe by the end of the year or beginning of 2023.