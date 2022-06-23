Streamer Crackle Plus offers new app for Roku devices

Jun. 23, 2022 9:50 AM ETChicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (CSSE), ROKUBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor

Front left view of a Roku box on a white background

Marvin Samuel Tolentino Pineda/iStock via Getty Images

  • Crackle Plus, the streaming offering from Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE), has a heavy update for its app on Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) units.
  • The all-new app has been redesigned throughout for a more intuitive experience, including a new navigation menu. The company's also improved both search and catalog browsing to make shows easier to locate.
  • It's updated the video player and controls as well. Some 85% of Crackle's total audience is now seeing the new interface.
  • Roku has usually made up a large share of the audience at Crackle Plus, one of the biggest operators of advertising-supported video on demand services.
  • “We are now presenting our premium content offering into a totally redesigned and faster loading experience, which has proven to deliver higher engagement and user loyalty with each new app release," says Crackle Plus President Philippe Guelton.
