Broadcom's planned $69B VMWare deal may see long European antitrust review

Jun. 23, 2022 9:52 AM ETVMware, Inc. (VMW), AVGOBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor1 Comment

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

  • Broadcom's (NASDAQ:AVGO) planned $69 billion purchase of VMware (NYSE:VMW) is expected to see a lengthy European Union antitrust review.
  • Broadcom (AVGO) is in preliminary talks with EU officials on the combination, which some worry could lead to increase prices, according to an FT report, which cited people familiar. The deal will like get a "phase 2" investigation, which could take over a year.
  • Late last month Broadcom (AVGO) agreed to acquired VMware (VMW) for about $69 billion in cash and stock.
