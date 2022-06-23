Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) (OTCPK:EADSY) said on Thursday it signed a ~€2B ($2.16B) contract with the NATO Eurofighter and Tornado Management Agency to deliver 20 Eurofighter jets to Spain.

Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) (OTCPK:EADSY) said the order will cover the delivery of a fleet of electronically scanned radar equipped fighter aircraft consisting of 16 single-seaters and four twin-seaters to replace the F-18 fleet operated by the Spanish Air Force on the Canary Islands.

The first delivery is due in 2026, bringing Spain's Eurofighter fleet to 90 aircraft.

Separately, Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) (OTCPK:EADSY) said on Thursday it is partnering with Linde (LIN) to develop the infrastructure to supply aircraft with hydrogen.

Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) (OTCPK:EADSY) said it has so far signed agreements with partners and airports in France, Italy, South Korea, Japan and Singapore to launch pilot projects starting next year.

The companies also will work on the technology to make power-to-liquid fuels, a type of sustainable aviation fuel made from a combination of green hydrogen with carbon monoxide.

Earlier this week, easyJet agreed to buy 56 Airbus A320neo aircraft.