AstraZeneca Wilson disease candidate further demonstrates copper removal from tissues
Jun. 23, 2022 10:04 AM ETAstraZeneca PLC (AZN)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) said its candidate for Wilson disease, ALXN1840, showed three times greater removal of copper from tissues compared to the standard of care.
- Detailed results from the FoCus phase III trial found that those on the once-daiuly therapy achieved a response at four weeks that was sustained through 48 weeks.
- Wilson disease is a rare genetic condition in which the body's to remove excess copper is negatively impacted.
- In May, the U.S. FDA approved Cuvrior (trientine tetrahydrochloride) from private French biotech Orphalon, the first new treatment for Wilson disease in more than 50 yearss.