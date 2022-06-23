Dividend ETFs hit 52-week trading lows

Dividend exchange traded funds find themselves hovering near 52-week trading lows as five of the world's six largest dividend funds have touched a one-year trading low at one point earlier this week.

The five ETFs which cumulatively manage more than $175B of investor capital are Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG), Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM), Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD), iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO), and SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY).

Year-to-date price action: VIG -17.6%, VYM -10.8%, SCHD -12.3%, DGRO -15.7%, and SDY -9.6%.

While the above funds have fallen to one-year trading lows, it's not unique to just dividend ETFs. Broader markets have sold off all year long as investors brace for a higher interest rate environment and potential recession. Therefore funds like VIG, VYM, SCHD, DGRO, and SDY have dropped alongside the macro market viewpoint.

It should be noted that all five funds are outperforming the S&P 500 and the world's largest ETF that mirrors the index SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), as it has returned -21.3%.

Other dividend ETFs that have dipped to 52-week trading lows this week also include: First Trust U.S. Value Line Dividend (FVD), ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats (NOBL), Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI), iShares International Select Dividend ETF (IDV), and the Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI).

Year-to-date price action: -11.3%, NOBL -14.1%, VYMI -12.9%, IDV -13.4%, and VIGI -21.1%.

In broader market news, the major indices opened higher Thursday, but direction through the day should hinge again on what Fed chief Jay Powell says on Capitol Hill.