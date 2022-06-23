Mortgage rates continue to rise, home sales decline with high prices
Jun. 23, 2022 10:13 AM ETETF Series Solutions - Hoya Capital Housing ETF (HOMZ), REZ, REM, XHB, NVR, TPH, LEN, TOL, PHM, KBH, DHIBy: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor2 Comments
- 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 5.81% with an average 0.8 point for the week ending Jun. 23, up from last week when it averaged 5.78% and higher than 3.02% a year ago, according to the Freddie Mac Primary Mortgage Survey.
- 15-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 4.92% with an average 0.9 point, up from last week when it averaged 4.81% and higher from 2.34% a year ago.
- 5-year Treasury indexed hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage averaged 4.41% with an average 0.3 point, up from last week when it averaged 4.33% and higher than 2.53% a year ago.
- Also, property prices grew in the nation and in every market, another report by Freddie Mac said.
- "The combination of rising rates and high home prices is the likely driver of recent decline in existing home sales," Sam Khater, Freddie Mac's chief economist, said.
- The Federal Reserve raised its key policy rate by 75 basis points last week, the biggest hike since 1994, and signaled further increases as the central bank struggles to bring inflation under control. The hike brings the federal funds rate range to 1.50%-1.75%.
- Although the Fed doesn't influence rates on fixed mortgages, its recent move to raise the federal funds rate due to inflation — and the indication it'll continue to raise that rate this year — does have some impact on mortgages, according to a report by Bankrate.