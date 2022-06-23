Chimerix receives $9.3M international procurement agreement for monkeypox treatment

Jun. 23, 2022 10:13 AM ETChimerix, Inc. (CMRX)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor

  • Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) said on Thursday it had a $9.3M agreement to provide its smallpox disease treatment, Tembexa, to a third party outside of North America.
  • (CMRX) rose 7% in early trading.
  • The company also has a definitive agreement with Emergent to sell Chimerix’s exclusive worldwide rights to Tembexa, for up to $325M plus royalties.
  • Execution of the contract will be done by Chimerix, as it is expected to occur prior to the close of the pending transaction with Emergent BioSolutions, the company said.
  • "This procurement contract underscores the utility of TEMBEXA as a medical countermeasure and the importance of addressing the longer term need to maintain strategic stockpiles for potential pandemics," aid Mike Sherman, Chief Executive Officer of Chimerix.
