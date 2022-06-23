Northern Trust forms Digital Assets and Financial Markets division to meet clients' interest
Jun. 23, 2022 10:17 AM ETNorthern Trust Corporation (NTRS)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- In an effort to meet its clients' interest, Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) on Thursday has taken steps to further its digital transformation of securities servicing after forming its Digital Assets and Financial Markets group.
- Justin Chapman, who currently serves as global head of Market Advocacy Innovation and Research at Northern Trust (NTRS), will lead the new group.
- The Digital Assets and Financial Markets unit aims to combine the teams responsible for supporting the digital asset markets, as well as those dedicated to providing support across the traditional securities services markets.
- “Rather than create separate business lines, by aligning our focus on digital and traditional markets together, we can continue to develop services and capabilities that truly reflect and enable our clients’ evolving investment strategies,” said Pete Cherecwich, president of Asset Servicing at Northern Trust.
- The move comes after Standard Chartered and Northern Trust (NTRS) said that Zodia Custody can provide commercial services to clients as a cryptoasset business after its registration with the Financial Conduct Authority.
