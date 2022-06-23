Provectus receives shareholders approval to go for reverse stock splits
Jun. 23, 2022 10:18 AM ETProvectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (PVCT)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Provectus (OTC:PVCT) stated Thursday it has received shareholders approval to execute reverse stock splits of its common and preferred shares in the same ratio along with the authorized share reduction.
- The reverse stock split is to be effected at a ratio of between 1-for-10 and 1-for-50, which is yet to be determined by the Board.
- Read more about the matters discussed in Provectus' annual shareholder meeting in Form 8-K Filing.
