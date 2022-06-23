ServiceNow, Atlassian, Instructure, VMware are Macquarie's top enterprise software stocks

ServiceNow (NOW), Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM), Instructure (NYSE:INST) and VMware (NYSE:VMW) are investment firm Macquarie's top picks in the enterprise software sector, with the firm noting they are "well positioned" even if there is an economic downturn.

Analysts Frederick Havemeyer and Garrett Hinds note that enterprise software companies are largely well positioned if the economy were to hit the skids, but those that are considered "best-of-breed" are likely to give shareholders "solid" cash flow generation and sticky customer bases.

"Though we would likely see elevated churn, particularly from SaaS companies with a larger proportion of small-to-mid-sized businesses (as we saw at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic), we think that with solid balance sheets, a mind for profitable growth, and disciplined execution, enterprise software companies can weather the storm," the analysts wrote.

Regarding ServiceNow (NOW), the analysts think the company's consistent renewal rates, which range between 97% and 99%, "underscore its mission-critical positioning" inside other companies and can help the company re-accelerate subscription revenue growth to 28.5% year-over-year, compared to 28% in 2021.

ServiceNow (NOW) also has $4B in cash on its balance sheet and with guidance targeting a 31% non-GAAP free cash flow margin in 2022, the analysts believe it "offers a resilient economic model."

Atlassian (TEAM) is likely to benefit as it has a "low-touch, self-serve sales model" that lets the company spend between 14% and 17% of its total revenues on sales and marketing, while seeing more than 50% growth year-over-year in subscription revenue.

The company does have a "relatively high" exposure to small and medium-sized businesses among its 235K customers, but the company has executed well since the start of the pandemic and its ongoing subscription transition has allowed it to have a "growth buffer," the analysts added.

Instructure (INST), which helps the education market, is the market share leader in learning management systems, which the analysts believe represent "a stable customer base similar to corporate enterprises."

The company has emphasized the K-12 market and with multi-year tailwinds coming from fiscal stimulus, available through 2023, Instructure's (INST) software is seen as "mission-