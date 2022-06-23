Fed's Powell says commitment to fighting inflation is 'unconditional'

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell told lawmakers on Thursday that his commitment to fighting inflation is "unconditional," as achieving stable prices represented the best way to assure sustainable economic strength.

Speaking before the U.S. House Committee on Financial Services, the Fed chief stressed that policymakers "really need" to get inflation rates back down to 2% "because, without that, we're not going to be able to have a sustained period of maximum employment" where "people's wages aren't going to be eaten up by inflation."

"We have a labor market that is, sort of, unsustainably high and we're very far from our inflationary target," he said.

Powell underlined the Fed's focus on inflation at this time, saying he's prepared for economic activity to slow in order to bring price increases under control.

"The main thing is: we can't fail on this. We really have to get inflation down to 2%," he said.

The Fed chair added that he'd be "reluctant" to cut interest rates again until there were clear signals that the inflation problem had come under control.

"We're going to want to see evidence that [inflation] really is coming down before we declare any kind of victory," he said, but added that the central bank will remain responsive to incoming data.

"We'll have to see what's happening. We'll try to make good judgements in real time," Powell stated.

Commenting on the overall situation, Powell characterized the economy as "very strong" and "well recovered" from the pandemic. He added that economic growth will likely be "fairly strong" in the second half of 2022.

On inflation, the Fed chair acknowledged that policymakers underestimated the problem as the economy reopened after the COVID shutdowns, initially calculating that supply constrictions were the main causes of higher prices. Now, Powell points to "very strong demand" as a key contributor.

Powell noted that some inflationary pressures were outside the Fed's control. The Fed chief spotlighted oil prices as an example.

Looking at Wall Street, Powell said that financial markets are functioning well, despite the recent decline in prices for assets like stocks and cryptocurrencies. He also described the banks as well capitalized.

Powell's appearance before a House committee was part of his routine testimony before Congress, updating lawmakers on the economy and monetary policy. Thursday's comments followed a similar event before a Senate committee the day before, in which he said continuing rate hikes would be "appropriate."