Cinedigm to triple podcast output after hitting 50M downloads
Jun. 23, 2022 10:42 AM ETCinedigm Corp. (CIDM)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) says its Cinedigm Podcast Network has hit 50M downloads, and it's taking advantage with plans to triple output by the end of its fiscal year.
- The company owns or distributes 25 podcasts - already up 127% from the 11 in March - through its Bloody Disgusting and Fandor brands.
- Now it plans to go to 75 titles by next March, and plans to increase owned and operated podcasts to more than 100 within 24 months.
- The business is becoming a multimillion-dollar annual revenue opportunity, Cinedigm says.
- "The Audio Drama segment is not only heavily in demand for advertisers, but it also creates and validates valuable IP that can expand into feature films and series," says Chief Strategy Officer Erick Opeka.