SciSparc gets ethics committee approval to conduct trial in autism spectrum disorder

Jun. 23, 2022

  • SciSparc (NASDAQ:SPRC) said on Thursday it had received approval from the Ethics Committee of The Soroka University Medical Center in Israel to conduct the trial for SCI-210 in patients suffering from Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD)
  • The trial will test the effect of the company’s drug candidate SCI-210, combination of cannabidiol and CannAmide, versus CBD monotherapy, in treating ASD.
  • The launch of the trial is pending further approvals by the Israeli Ministry of Health and the Israeli Medical Cannabis Agency, the company said.
