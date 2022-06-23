SciSparc gets ethics committee approval to conduct trial in autism spectrum disorder
Jun. 23, 2022 10:43 AM ETSciSparc Ltd. (SPRC)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- SciSparc (NASDAQ:SPRC) said on Thursday it had received approval from the Ethics Committee of The Soroka University Medical Center in Israel to conduct the trial for SCI-210 in patients suffering from Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD)
- (SPRC) rose ~2% in morning trading.
- The trial will test the effect of the company’s drug candidate SCI-210, combination of cannabidiol and CannAmide, versus CBD monotherapy, in treating ASD.
- The launch of the trial is pending further approvals by the Israeli Ministry of Health and the Israeli Medical Cannabis Agency, the company said.